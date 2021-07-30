Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Zynex stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $583.34 million, a PE ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zynex by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zynex by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zynex by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

