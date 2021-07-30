Zynga Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 19,525 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 968% compared to the average daily volume of 1,828 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,122,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,787,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,773,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

