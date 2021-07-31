$0.01 EPS Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

