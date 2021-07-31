-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($7.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21.

CMMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMMB opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $168.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.