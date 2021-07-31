-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

