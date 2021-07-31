-$0.34 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

