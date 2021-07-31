$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,708. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

