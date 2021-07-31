$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $94.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

