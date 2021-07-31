$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

