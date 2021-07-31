10,000 Shares in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $91,957,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,852,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAAS opened at $4.85 on Friday. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.