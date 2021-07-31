10,000 Shares in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

