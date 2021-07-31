100,000 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGO. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $8,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $7,282,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $6,292,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

