$104.34 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.30 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $420.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $505.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $608.15 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

