10,537 Shares in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.