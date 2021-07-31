$107.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $107.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $434.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $17.46. 14,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.