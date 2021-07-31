$109.10 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $109.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.18 million. Galapagos reported sales of $129.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $528.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

GLPG stock remained flat at $$60.54 during midday trading on Monday. 148,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,074. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Galapagos by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 206,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

