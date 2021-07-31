$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report sales of $120.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $119.73 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

NBTB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 172,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,450. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

