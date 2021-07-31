1,268 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,305. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.