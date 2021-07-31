12,774 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sprott by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SII opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

