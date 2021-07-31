135 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

