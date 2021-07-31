137,900 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $78,420,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $26,238,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $10.74 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.