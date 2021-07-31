-$14.47 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report ($14.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($11.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($16.91). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($22.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($57.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($58.81) to ($55.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($42.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,416. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $803.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

