$15.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report sales of $15.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $62.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $79.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $85.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,948,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,661,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

