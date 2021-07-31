167,055 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas by 535.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlas by 75.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Atlas by 195.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

