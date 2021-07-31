$186.30 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $186.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $192.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

