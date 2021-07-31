1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of 1mage Software stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07. 1mage Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

