$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.12. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.