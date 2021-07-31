$2.74 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post earnings per share of $2.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

