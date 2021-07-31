20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Square by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Square by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $8.02 on Friday, reaching $247.26. 7,566,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.52. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.26, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

