20 20 Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,194,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,598. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.