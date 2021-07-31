20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.94. 1,910,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

