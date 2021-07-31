200,000 Shares in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCB opened at $26.09 on Friday. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82.

