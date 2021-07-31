219 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.