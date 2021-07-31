219 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
