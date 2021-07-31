22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

