24,396 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Porch Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRCH opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

