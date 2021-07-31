$268.12 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce $268.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $280.24 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $235.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 1,751,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,159. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

