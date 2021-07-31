2,700 Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.