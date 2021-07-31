27,809 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.33 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

