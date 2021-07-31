29,000 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.55 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

