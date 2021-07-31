2,934 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $103.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.