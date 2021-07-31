2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. 2,222,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,494. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

