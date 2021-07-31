$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $16.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $335.16 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

