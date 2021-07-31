$31.20 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce $31.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.29 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $125.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 40,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,014. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

