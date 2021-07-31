$316.00 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $316.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.69 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. 43,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.19. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

