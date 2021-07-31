39,064 Shares in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CO opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $593.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

