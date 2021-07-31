3,925 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

