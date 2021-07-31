4,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

SDOW opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.