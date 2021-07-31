$463.83 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce sales of $463.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.70 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $297.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

