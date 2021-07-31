$502.05 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report sales of $502.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.36 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,752.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

