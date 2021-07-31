5,026 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Plexus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 78.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.